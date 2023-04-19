The Granada High School softball team defeated Livermore High 9-2 on April 14. The Granada Matadors extended their winning streak to four with the victory.
Granada took control of the game early, scoring four runs in the first inning. Livermore got on the board with a run in the first inning, but were down 4-1 heading into the second.
The Cowboys got back on track defensively as they shutout the Matadors for the next three innings, but Granada scored two more runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-1 lead.
Granada took complete control of the game in the sixth when they scored three straight runs to take a 9-1 lead, their largest of the contest.
Livermore squeaked in one last run, but it was too little too late as the Matadors stole a game against their crosstown rivals on the road.
With the loss, the Cowboys have now lost three of their last four games and have dropped to 11-6 on the season. In those three losses, the Cowboys have averaged just 1.6 runs per game.
Up next for Livermore will be a matchup with Foothill High School on April 20 at home.
The Matadors have won seven of their last 10 games and improved to 12-3 with the win. They will face Dublin High School on April 20 on the road.