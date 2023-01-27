The Granada High School girls’ basketball team defeated American High School 53-49 at home on Jan. 19. The Matadors improved to 12-6 on the season with the win.
The game was neck and neck in the first quarter, but the Matadors started to make a run in the second quarter. At halftime, the Matadors led 26-18.
American made a run in the third, outscoring the Matadors 15-11. Going into the fourth quarter, the Eagles were only down four and had some momentum.
The Matadors locked down the defensive end in the fourth quarter and didn’t let the Eagles pull away. Their offense helped Granada cruise to a four point victory.
Granada shot 36% from the floor and 36% from the 3-point line which jolted their offense over American. Defensively, they forced 12 steals and held American to just 31% from the field.
The Matadors will face San Ramon Valley High School next on Jan. 26 at home.