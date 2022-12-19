The Granada girls’ soccer team was defeated 1-0 in their match against American High School on Dec. 6. The Matadors dropped their first game of the season with the loss.
The Matador defense held up in the first half as they did not allow the Eagles to score. They didn’t give American many great looks at the box and played the ball well.
The Eagles broke through in the second half of play when junior Nessya Shapiro scored the lone goal for American that broke the tie.
Granada couldn’t get their offense going from there and eventually lost the match by one goal.
The Matadors start the year off 0-1 and will be at home for their next matchup against Dougherty Valley High School on Dec. 15.