The Granada High girls’ volleyball team swept the West High School Wolfpack on Aug. 25. The Matadors picked up their second win of the season with the victory.
The first set was close between both teams. The Matadors went on a 2-0 run to win the set 25-23. The next two sets were all Granada.
In the second set, the Matadors controlled the pace and did not let the Wolfpack get going. They won the second set 25-16.
The third set was complete domination by the Matadors. They jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back. They won the third set by 14 points, 25-11, and iced the game.
The Matadors improved to 2-3 on the season with the win. They will face Northgate High School at home on Sept. 1