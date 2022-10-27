The Granada High School girls volleyball team defeated Livermore High 3-0 on Oct. 20 on the road. The Matadors end their regular season 7-18.
The Matadors took the first set 25-16. Granada played solid defense and attacked the net well, leading them to a first set victory.
Livermore fought hard in the second set, but fell short 25-22. The Matadors closed the set scoring three straight points to win the set.
The third set was all Granada. They took an early lead and did not let the Cowboys back into the game, winning 25-10.
The Cowboys end their season going 3-19. They won notable games over Fresno Christian, Gustine and Liberty.
The Matadors end their season with a 2-10 league record. They won notable games over Freedom, Irvington and West High.