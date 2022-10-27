SPORTS-GHS V LHS VOLLEYBALL.jpg

Granada’s Karly Bonaventure taps the ball over the net during the recent varsity volleyball match against Livermore High School. Granada won 3 matches to 0. Photos - Doug Jorgensen

The Granada High School girls volleyball team defeated Livermore High 3-0 on Oct. 20 on the road. The Matadors end their regular season 7-18.

The Matadors took the first set 25-16. Granada played solid defense and attacked the net well, leading them to a first set victory.