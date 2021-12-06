The Granada boys’ basketball team defeated the Piedmont Highlanders 74-59 on Nov. 23. The Matadors win their first game of the season and notch an important road win.
The Matadors struggled early with turnovers, but were able to overcome those mistakes by not allowing the Highlanders to score in transition. Senior Jonathan Mitchell scored 8 of the Matadors’ 16 first quarter points and was a key factor on the offensive glass.
Senior A.J. Harris was able to keep the Highlanders in the game with his scoring. He scored 8 straight points in the second quarter, keeping the Highlanders afloat. The Matadors ended the second quarter with back-to-back dunks from Mitchell and senior Kevin Gad to take a 9-point lead going into halftime.
The Highlanders came out of the halftime break on fire from behind the 3-point line. Throughout the third quarter, the Highlanders were able to close the gap and forced the Matadors to call two timeouts to stop their scoring run. The Matadors, however, were able to close out the quarter strong going on an 8-1 run to extend their lead to 12.
Despite the strong scoring from the Highlanders, the Matadors never allowed the game to get out of reach. They did not allow the Highlanders to get easy baskets in the fourth quarter and were able to continue scoring at a high pace. The Matadors would go on to close out the fourth quarter and win on the road.
Mitchell ended the game with 26 points, which included two dunks. Junior Andrew McKeever had 17 points and Gad finished with 15.
The biggest takeaway from this game was that the Matadors were able to keep their foot on the gas pedal and not let the Highlanders take the lead at any point in the game. Every time the Highlanders would come close to closing the gap, the Matadors were able to stop the Highlanders’ run and regain the momentum.
“I was extremely proud of my team for showing the resilience and the effort to fight through adversity,” said Matadors Head Coach Quaran Johnson.
Another bright spot for the Matadors was Mitchell’s performance on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Mitchell was all over the floor, making key defensive stops as well as scoring the basketball in key moments.
“Jonathan has worked so extremely hard to get to this point,” said Johnson. “There’s no one I'm more proud of than him and his performance. He’s just out there playing his heart out every game.”
The Matadors also won their non-conference away game against Freedom High School on Nov. 26 and improved to 2-0 on the season. They will be competing in the Rocklin/Whitney high school basketball tournament on Dec. 1 where they play Pleasant Valley High School in their first game