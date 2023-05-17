LOGO - Granada High School GHS

Granada High School 

The Granada High School baseball team lost in the second of the East Bay Athletic League Playoffs 3-2 to San Ramon Valley High School. The Matadors defeated De La Salle High School to advance in the second round, but were edged out by the Wolves in the second round.

In the first round of play, the Matadors defeated De La Salle High School 6-0. In a dominant victory, Granada’s three-run sixth inning helped the Matadors take a commanding lead.