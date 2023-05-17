The Granada High School baseball team lost in the second of the East Bay Athletic League Playoffs 3-2 to San Ramon Valley High School. The Matadors defeated De La Salle High School to advance in the second round, but were edged out by the Wolves in the second round.
In the first round of play, the Matadors defeated De La Salle High School 6-0. In a dominant victory, Granada’s three-run sixth inning helped the Matadors take a commanding lead.
Junior Riley Winchell batted 3 for 4 with an RBI and a homerun. Senior Jason Krakoski batted 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a triple.
Senior Joshua Morano pitched a shutout that included six strikeouts and two hits in all seven innings in the win.
In the next round, the Matadors faced San Ramon Valley High School.
In the first inning, the Matadors scored a run to take an early 1-0 lead. Granada’s pitching was solid for the first half of the game until the sixth inning where it gave up two runs to the Wolves.
Heading into the seventh inning, the Matadors were down 2-1. At the top of the seventh, Granada scored a game-tying run and closed out the Wolves in the bottom of the inning to force extras.
The Granada bats went silent in extra innings as they were not able to get runners to get past home plate. The Wolves scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and won the game.
Even with the loss, the Matadors earned the No. 5 seed in the North Coast Section Playoffs. They will compete for an NCS title in the coming weeks.