Livermore’s Granada High School basketball team was defeated in the second round of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) state playoffs by Inderkum High School on Mar. 3 by a score of 83-69. The Matadors end their season with a 17-9 record.
The Matadors upset the No.7 seeded Grant Union High School on March 1. They were able to hold the usually high scoring Pacers to only 51 points. The win was also impressive since the Matadors were on the road and haven’t played in a game in a week.
Granada then had to turn around in two days and play the No. 2 seeded Inderkum High School on the road. The Matadors were able to take a one-point lead at halftime led by senior Jonathan Mitchell.
Inderkum came out of the second half with more energy than the Matadors. The Tigers went on a 19-13 run and held a seven-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was all Tigers as they scored 26 points during the finals stretch. The Matadors couldn’t get anything offensively and were not able to overcome the deficit.
The Matadors season ended, but their run was one of the best in school history. They were placed in the open division in the northern California sectionals, the first time in school history.
Junior Andrew McKeever and seniors Kevin Gad and Jonathan Mitchell were named to the East Bay Athletic League All-League teams. The Matadors reached the CIF playoffs for the second time in three years.
The Matadors will graduate four seniors but will be returning next year with McKeever along with sophomore Navaughn Long who was a key piece for the Matadors this year. Coach Quaran Johnson also expects to be back next year to coach his fifth season.