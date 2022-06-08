The Granada High softball team was defeated by the Del Oro Golden Eagles by a score of 5-1 on May 31. The Matadors season ends in the first round of CIF playoffs.
The Golden Eagles struck first with a solo homerun in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead early. Del Oro would score again in the fourth inning to push their lead to 2-0.
The Matadors would score their first run in the 5th inning. Junior Lauren Deplitch would bring home Mikalya Winchell on a single to cut the Golden Eagle lead to just one.
Del Oro went on a run in the 6th inning, scoring three runs to push their lead to 5-1. They would then close out the Matadors in the 7th to win the game.
Winchell went 3-for-4 on the day with one run scored. Deplitch went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
The Matador season ends with a fist round exit in the NorCal CIF Championships. They finish the year with a 26-5 record while going 12-1 in league play. They picked up notable wins over Livermore, James Logan and College Park while also capturing the Livermore Stampede Tournament in March.