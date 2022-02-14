Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District’s Granada High School has selected Marc Moses as the new head varsity football coach for the Granada Matadors, commencing his role for the 2022 season.
Moses has over 20 years experience coaching high school football, spending the last 11 years as head coach of Granada’s junior varsity football team. In 2021, he led the JV football team to an undefeated season.
“We are excited to have Coach Moses step up to lead our football program. His experience and leadership will provide a strong foundation for the future of Granada football,” expressed GHS Athletic Director David Moore.
Moses brings his longtime junior varsity coaching staff along with him. “I am looking forward to this new venture and working ardently with our athletes and coaching staff to bring a winning season to the Matadors in 2022,” shared Moses.
Moses is a Tri-Valley local, residing in Dublin for the past 20 years with his wife Carol and son Marc Jr.