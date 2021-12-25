The Oakland A’s drafted former Granada alum Vince Fernadez in the MLB Rule 5 draft. Fernandez has a career .861 OPS with 74 home runs in five minor league seasons as an outfielder.
Fernandez was an East Bay Athletic League All-Team selection and is a 2016 graduate of UC Riverside.
Fernandez was drafted in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies and played under the Rockies’ affiliates for four seasons.
For the 2021 season, he played for the San Francisco Giants affiliate the Richmond Flying Squirrels, where he batted .229 with 14 home runs.
Fernandez will look to get called up to the big leagues, and he may get a shot as the A’s are currently rebuilding.