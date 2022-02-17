The Granada high school boys’ basketball team went 2-1 in the East Bay Athletic League (EBAL) playoffs, losing the league championship game to De La Salle High School 44-57. They come up short after defeating Dougherty Valley and Dublin High School in the quarter and semifinals.
The Matadors started off their playoff run defeating the Dougherty Valley Wildcats 68-58 on the road on Feb. 8. They were able to keep the Wildcats in check despite EBAL leading scorer Ryan Beasley scoring 28 points.
The Matadors then defeated the Dublin Gaels 61-52 on Feb. 10 in Dublin. The Matadors were able to overcome a nine point deficit at the half and outscored the Gaels 42-24 in the second half.
Going into the championship game, the Matadors faced Northern California powerhouse De La Salle High School who beat them earlier in the season 52-47.
The game started off well for the Matadors as they were able to take a five point lead going into halftime. But as the second half got under way, the Spartans proved to be too much for the Matadors.
With just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Spartans would force three consecutive turnovers and score two 3-pointers to seal the EBAL title. The Matadors would fall short of their first EBAL title in over 20 years.
The Matadors run was not for nothing however. Despite the loss, the North Coast Section (NCS) selection committee placed the Matadors in the open division of the NCS playoffs, the highest division possible for any team in NCS.
The Matadors will start their playoff run against Miramonte High School on Feb. 17 on the road.