The Granada Matadors upset the 5th-seeded Bishop O’Dowd Dragons 3-2 in a back-and-forth volleyball thriller on Oct. 26. The Matadors defeated the West Alameda County league champs in the first round of the North Coast Section (NCS) playoffs.
The Matadors came out of the gate firing on all cylinders. They kept it competitive the entire way and pushed the Dragons into extra points. They ended up winning the set 34-32.
The Dragons went on to take the next two sets. They showed why they were league champs as they held leads as big as three in the second set and six in the third set.
The Matadors’ chances to win the game looked bleak in the fourth set. The Dragons took an early 4-point lead and forced the Matadors into a timeout. The crowd got rowdier as the Dragons’ victory looked more and more clear.
The Matadors stormed back and overcame a sizable deficit to win the set 27-25, forcing a fifth set.
The fifth set was all Matadors. They controlled the set the entire way and did not let the Dragons gain any momentum. Senior Nayeli Tia scored the game-winning kill to give the Matadors a 3-2 victory to advance to the second round.
The Matadors finished the season with a record of 14-15. They barely squeaked into the playoffs, but have been resilient all year.
“We’re in a tough league, and we’ve taken our lumps, but we keep working and we keep our chins up so that we can get to this point and play somebody that’s awesome,” said Rich Cortez, head volleyball coach for the Matadors. “We’ve been playing the best we have all year right now.”
Tia had a monster game for the Matadors. She scored most of the Matadors’ offensive points and grabbed the game winning kill. The San Jose State commit was all over the floor for the Matadors as she played the entire game without a substitution.
“Nayeli’s role is to put the ball away; she has a heavy arm,” said Cortez about her performance. “She also plays awesome defense so she is kind of our fireball. Everything that she’s accomplished she’s earned.”