The Granada High Matadors rebounded from a close loss in the Madsen Invitational with a convincing win over Valley Christian High School of Dublin 76-46 last Tuesday night at Granada Highs gymnasium.
Granada came out fast with Kevin Gad leading the way, scoring 11 of his total 30 in the first quarter as the Mats lead 18-14 at the start of the second period. Gad put in 10 more in the 2nd quarter and Granada took a 38-28 lead at the half. However, he started to get into a little foul trouble towards the end of the half.
With Gad sidelined in the third quarter, Nate Keaney stepped up and put in six of his total of 12 for the game and senior Noah Boedecker came off the bench in a sixth-man role, putting in four points besides getting a couple of nice assists and playing tenacious defense, as the Mats held Valley Christian to five points for the period.
The third quarter ended with Granada stretching their lead to 59-33, while the fourth quarter saw Granada adding another 17 points to hit their final score, with Valley Christian adding 13 to reach the final of 76-46.
Junior sensation, Andrew McKeever hit 6 of his 14 total points to lead the way in the fourth. Senior mainstay, Kam Johnson had 7 points for the game.
Granada’s next game was scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 27, against Ygnacio Valley High School at Granada High, but the game has been cancelled due to multiple positive cases on or within the Ygnacio Valley team. Details for the next scheduled game will be released when the date, time and location has been confirmed.