The Granada High School baseball team defeated Pittsburg High School on the road 7-0 on March 2. The Matadors remained undefeated with the win.
Senior Colin Johnston batted 1 of 3 and recorded two RBIs. Junior Riley recorded two RBIs and a hit.
Senior Joshua Morano pitched 6 and one third innings and struck out 7 batters and allowed just one hit. Morano along with senior Carter March pitched a shutout of the Pirates.
Granada got on the board early, scoring one run in the first inning and two in the third. The Matadors blew the game open in the fourth inning as they scored three consecutive runs to bring their lead to 6-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth.
The Matadors pitching was outstanding as they did not allow the Pirates to muster up any momentum throughout the game.
Granada recorded 21 total putouts in the game, a sign of total defensive effort.
The Matadors scored another run in the seventh inning and closed out the Pirates on their home turf.
Granada started the season with two back-to-back wins and improved to 2-0. The Matadors will take on College Park High School on March 10 on the road.
