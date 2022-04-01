Junior Alex Mello pitched a shutout as the Granada High School softball team defeated the Dublin Gaels 5-0 on March 22.
The Matadors pushed their winning streak to eight with the win and remain undefeated on the year.
The story of the game was the Matadors hot hitting. They struck first by scoring one run in the 1st inning. In the third inning, the Matadors put up three runs that shifted the momentum of the game.
Granada was also able to completely shut out the Gaels defensively. Matadors’ pitcher Alex Mello allowed only one hit through seven innings pitched. She also struck out 12 batters while the Gaels had a batting percentage of just .048 throughout the game.
Granada sophomore Lauren Melton went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a double. Senior Makayla Winchell went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
The Matadors move to 9-0 and remain undefeated in league play. The Gaels drop to 3-2 and 0-2 in league play.