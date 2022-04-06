The Granada High School baseball team defeated the Amador Valley Dons 9-1 on April 1, grabbing their fourth league win of the season and improving to 10-4.
Granada started off the game strong, scoring five runs in the first inning. The Matadors were able to get runners on base and bring them home with successful hitting.
The Matadors were able to replicate their success on the offensive end by scoring three more runs in the second inning to give them an 8-0 lead through two. Granada was able to ride that momentum throughout the game and not allow the Dons to score until the sixth inning.
The Dons were not able to get it going offensively and dug themselves a hole through the first two innings. The lead was too large for Amador to overcome and they could not rally late in the game.
Granada junior Denny Derham went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a double. Sophomore Riley Winchell went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
The Matadors bullpen was also a big reason for the win. Junior Joshua Morano struck out eight batters and allowed no runs through five innings pitched. Will Wentworth struck out three batters and allowed just one run through two innings pitched.
The Dons drop to 5-8 and have yet to win a league game thus far. Their next game will be at home against California High School on April 8.
The Matadors improve to 10-4 and will face Monte Vista High School on the road on April 13.