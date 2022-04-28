The Granada High School baseball team was defeated by the De La Salle Spartans by a score of 6-2 on April 20. The Matadors drop their sixth game of the season and fall to 12-6.
The first inning started off strong for Granada. They were able to score two runs in the first inning and quickly took a 2-0 lead.
The Matadors bullpen held strong through the first three innings. Junior Joshua Moreno didn’t allow a run through three innings, but the Spartans would come back in the fourth and tie the game.
The Spartans would score one run in the fifth and take a 3-2 lead. At the top of the seventh, De La Salle scored three consecutive runs and the lead was too much for the Matadors.
Junior Jason Krakowski was a bright spot for Granadan as he went 2-for-3 on the day. The Matadors batted just .148 on the day and could not score a run after scoring two in the first inning.
Up next, the Matadors will look to bounce back against San Ramon Valley on the road on April 29.