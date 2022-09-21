The Granada High School football team recorded their first win of the season on Sept. 9, defeating the Castro Valley Trojans 28-6 at home.
The Trojans would hold strong in the first half as they were able to hold the Matadors offensive attack.
Granada would do the same and not allow much ground to be gained by Castro Valley.
The Matadors got going in the third quarter and built a 14-6 lead. They expanded on the lead as the game went on and dominated the Trojans on both sides of the ball.
The Matadors captured their first win of the season and snapped their two game losing streak. This game against Castro Valley was also the highest scoring game the Matadors have had all year, scoring more than 14 points for the first time this season.
Granada will face Amador Valley on the road on Sept. 16 for their first league game of the season.
