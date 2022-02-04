The Granada High School boys’ basketball team was defeated by the San Ramon Valley Wolves on Jan. 25 by a score of 61-56. The Matadors lose a close contest and drop to 5-3 in league play.
The game was back and forth for most of the first half. Senior Kevin Gad started off with eight points in the first quarter.
Senior Jonathan Mitchell brought energy for the Matadors. He had a slam dunk in the second quarter which pushed the Matador lead to ten, forcing the Wolves to take a timeout with 3:41 left in the game. The Wolves fought their way back thanks to an 8-0 run by freshman Mason Thomas to bring the Wolves within three points at halftime.
The Wolves carried their momentum into the second half. The Wolves held the Matadors to just eight points in the third quarter. They would take a four point lead into the fourth quarter.
The Matadors would show signs of life in the fourth quarter. A quick 8-2 run by the Matadors, capped off by back-to-back 3-pointers from sophomore Navaughn Long forced the Wolves to call a timeout with just over six minutes left in the game.
The Wolves would go on to make some clutch baskets down the stretch and hold a three point lead with 22 seconds left in the game. A costly turnover by the Matadors on their last possession iced the game for the Wolves.
Matadors’ Head Coach Quaran Johnson felt his team did not play to win the game down the stretch.
“I thought we played not to lose instead of to win,” said Johnson. “Once our guys started to get a little bit nervous about playing and we started not to run our stuff, we knew it was going to be a tough go.”
The Matadors were not in the business of moral victories. When asked if there was anything positive to take away from the loss, Johnson said “We get to play Thursday.”
Kevin Gad led the way for the Matadors with 26 points. Mitchell added 14 while junior Andrew Mckeever added eight.
The Matadors stand at 13-5 and will go on to play De La Salle High School on Feb. 3.