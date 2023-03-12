Granada High School boys' basketball coach Quaran Johnson took a few moments to compose himself before a press conference after the California Interscholastic Federation Division I state championship game Friday night.
“It hurts, as you can imagine,” he said emotionally after the Matadors’ 67-58 loss to Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks. “The team fought extremely hard all year. A lot of people probably ruled us out back in the beginning of the year or after we lost some tough games that people may have thought that we should have won. But we kept believing.”