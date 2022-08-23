SPORTS-McKeever Bbal Recruit.JPG

Andrew McKeever, #42, a senior at Granada High School in Livermore, has committed to an offer from St. Mary’s College to play basketball following graduation.

 Photo - Doug Jorgensen

Saint Mary’s College has enjoyed a big level of success through their men’s basketball program. They made the NCAA tournament last season and are carving out their path as a basketball powerhouse in the Bay Area. The Gaels are always looking for the best players to come play for their program and they got one from the Tri-Valley.

Granada High School senior center Andrew McKeever announced his commitment to play basketball at Saint Mary’s college on August 6 through a post on his social media.