Saint Mary’s College has enjoyed a big level of success through their men’s basketball program. They made the NCAA tournament last season and are carving out their path as a basketball powerhouse in the Bay Area. The Gaels are always looking for the best players to come play for their program and they got one from the Tri-Valley.
Granada High School senior center Andrew McKeever announced his commitment to play basketball at Saint Mary’s college on August 6 through a post on his social media.
“I would like to thank my parents, coaches and everyone that helped me get here,” said McKeever in a Twitter post.
The Livermore big man was an integral part to the Granada playoff run last season. He was an East Bay Athletic League 2nd team selection and was Granada’s leading rebounder last season.
McKeever plays for highly touted AAU program Team Lillard AAU where he shined in the Adidas Gauntlet this summer.
He joins fellow Granada teammate Kevin Gad who committed to St Mary’s earlier this year. McKeever will look to continue his success at Granada for his senior season this year.