The wrestling room in the new athletics building at Granada High School has officially been named the Clark Conover Wrestling Facility for the school’s former wrestling coach and California Wrestling Hall of Fame member.
The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees approved the name unanimously last week.
The new athletics facility, which opened this spring, also includes a classroom, weight room, dance and recreation room, and an outdoor pool.
Conover is considered a local sports hero, having graduated in 1990 from Livermore High School, where he was a three-time East Bay Athletic League champion wrestler and placed at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) North Coast Section tournament three times, culminating with a section championship his senior year.
He also medaled at the CIF State Championships, Cadet and Junior National Championships, and was a two-time All-American.
Conover continued wrestling at Chabot Community College, and in his sophomore year, won the California Community College State Championship.
He went on to attend California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, earning both bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and placing third in the PAC 10 Wrestling Championships. In addition, he competed in the NCAA Division I Championships and earned All-American honors at the Espoir Nationals.
Conover also debuted his coaching career at Cal Poly, serving as an assistant wrestling coach.
During his 12 years as wrestling coach at Granada, the Matadors had 31 East Bay Athletic League champions, 35 California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) North Coast Section medalists, and 21 CIF state qualifiers.
He was also the school’s athletic director from 2007-2018 and is now a vice principal.
