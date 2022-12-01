The Granada High School boys’ basketball team defeated Vanden High 69-61 on Nov. 26, at the NorCal Tip-Off tournament in Dublin.
The win gives them their second win of the season with the victory.
Granada controlled the pace for most of the game and locked down the usually busy Vanden offense. Senior center Andrew McKeever picked up his fourth foul halfway through the third quarter, but the Matadors were able to use their scoring on the wing to keep the team afloat.
With 1:54 left in the fourth quarter, Granada guard Kevin Grant hit a 3-pointer to give the Matadors a seven-point lead. Grant’ shot shifted the momentum for Granada and lifted them to a win.
Senior forward Tyler Harris finished with 21 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 steals.
The Matadors got a huge statement win over a NorCal powerhouse in Vanden and improved to 2-0 on the season. They will face Bellarmine College Prep on the road, on Dec. 8.
