The Granada High School boys basketball team defeated Monterey Trail High School 79-58 at the Heart of California Classic in Fresno, Calif. on Dec. 3. The Matadors remained undefeated with the win.

The Matadors started off the game well, taking a 35-29 lead at halftime. Senior center Andrew McKeever was unstoppable in the painted area as he was a big part of the Matadors big first half lead.