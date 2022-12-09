The Granada High School boys basketball team defeated Monterey Trail High School 79-58 at the Heart of California Classic in Fresno, Calif. on Dec. 3. The Matadors remained undefeated with the win.
The Matadors started off the game well, taking a 35-29 lead at halftime. Senior center Andrew McKeever was unstoppable in the painted area as he was a big part of the Matadors big first half lead.
Granada continued the momentum into the third quarter as they extended their lead to 20 with a 59-39 lead after three. The Matadors cruised to a win in the fourth quarter, picking up their fourth win of the season.
Granada picks up a key victory over a solid basketball power in Monterey Trail and extends their winning streak to four.
The Matadors will compete in the Chachi Memorial Tournament on Dec. 8 at San Ramon Valley High School where their first opponent will be Bellarmine College Prep.