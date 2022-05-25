The Granada High School softball team defeated the Amador Valley Dons 2-1 on May 18. The Matadors survive a first round upset and move on in the North Coast Section playoffs.
The Dons struck first, scoring the first run of the game in the third inning, taking a 1-0 lead.
The Matadors would come back in the fourth inning and score their only two runs of the game. Their bullpen would shut out the Dons for the rest of the game and they would walk away with a victory.
Junior Leanna May was a stand out for the Matadors in a rare team struggle on the offensive end. She went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
The Matadors pitching was outstanding. Junior Sierra Black pitched three innings and struck out five batters and gave up only one run. Senior Alex Mello pitched four innings and struck out four batters.
The Matadors advance in the NCS playoffs and will look to cap off their NCS run with a championship.
The Dons season ended with a loss in the first round, but their late season push was able to get them into the NCS playoffs. They finish the year with a 10-12 record with a 5-8 record in league play.