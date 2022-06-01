The Granada High School softball team was defeated by the Heritage High Patriots 8-0 on May 27.
Heritage scored five runs in the first inning and put the Matadors behind early. In the sixth inning, Heritage scored three more runs and put the game away for good.
The Matadors had a rare struggle offensively against the Patriots. They were shutout through all seven innings and eight batters struck out.
It was also a struggle for the Matadors defensively. They gave up two, three-run home runs and couldn’t stop the high-powered Heritage offense.
The Matadors will continue on to the CIF State Championship series despite the loss. With earning the No. 1 seed, they were guaranteed a spot regardless of the outcome.
They will look to bounce back in the state championship playoffs as they come in as the No. 7 seed in the Division I bracket.