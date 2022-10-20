The Foothill High School girls volleyball team swept the Granada Matadors 3-0 on the road on Oct. 13. The Falcons picked up their 24th win of the season with the victory.
The Falcons struck first, winning the first set 25-19. Their offensive attack was on full display as they were able to get out to a lead early.
The Matadors fought hard in the second set, but the Falcons were able to close out set 25-22 to jump out to an early 2-0 lead.
Foothill dominated the third set to close out the game, 25-15 to take the win on the road.
Granada lost their ninth straight game with the loss to Foothill and dropped to 7-16. They will face Livermore High on Oct. 20 on the road.
Foothill improved to 24-6 with the win and moved to 4th in the East Bay Athletic League standings. They will play their season finale at home on Oct. 20 against cross-town rival Amador Valley.