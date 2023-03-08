1f52362e-ed08-49c1-a402-218fcf05e18c.jpg

Granada High School boys basketball coach Quaran Johnson (center) holds up the California Interscholastic Federation NorCal Division I championship plaque as his team poses for photos and celebrates after its 60-47 victory over Salesian-Richmond at Contra Costa College in San Pablo on March 7.

 Photo by Phil Jensen

As the Contra Costa College gym emptied Tuesday, Granada High School boys basketball coach Quaran Johnson looked at the cheering Matadors fans and his team and, with a big smile, yelled “One more, let’s go.”

Yes, the Matadors have one more game, thanks to a historic 60-47 victory over Salesian-Richmond in the California Interscholastic Federation NorCal Division I championship game Tuesday.