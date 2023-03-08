As the Contra Costa College gym emptied Tuesday, Granada High School boys basketball coach Quaran Johnson looked at the cheering Matadors fans and his team and, with a big smile, yelled “One more, let’s go.”
Yes, the Matadors have one more game, thanks to a historic 60-47 victory over Salesian-Richmond in the California Interscholastic Federation NorCal Division I championship game Tuesday.
The number one was huge for the Matadors (26-10) on Tuesday night. They won the first NorCal boys basketball title in school history, and therefore will be playing in their first state championship game and aiming for their first state title.
“I’m extremely happy,” Johnson said. “I’m excited for the boys for this opportunity, I’m proud. I’ve got so many emotions flowing through my body, man, my heart is just jumping out of my chest for joy.”
Granada will be facing Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks (26-10) on Friday night at 8 p.m. at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento for the CIF Division I state championship.
The Matadors’ Tyler Harris, the game’s leading scorer Tuesday night, missed the last five minutes of the first half after being elbowed in an eye. At the time he left the court, Granada had a 21-13 lead on its way to a 27-20 advantage at halftime. Harris, a senior who transferred from Salesian after his junior year, returned to the court for the start of the second half and scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.
“I was just trusting my team the whole time. I knew they were going to get it done,” said the 6-foot-7 Harris about his thoughts when he was out of the game in the second quarter.
One of the keys to Granada’s win was how quickly it struck against Salesian (26-9). The Matadors never trailed in the game, taking a 5-0 lead and stretching it to 15-5 by the end of the first quarter. Harris had four points, six rebounds and two blocks in that quarter. Teammate Andrew McKeever had five points in the quarter and 14 in the game.
The Matadors also were firing from the outside – they had a trio of three-pointers in the first quarter and seven in the game. Four of those came from senior Kevin Grant, who scored 16 total points.
“I got open shots and I made them,” said the 6-2 Grant. “I’m so happy, so proud of this team.”
“Based off the last time we played them (a 50-48 loss on Sept. 25) and the way everybody’s playing us, we knew that it was going to be a battle of how they’re going to guard Drew, and if they double him, can we can knock down the open shot” Johnson said. “We just told our guys to be confident, step up and knock it down like they have been doing all year.”
One of Granada’s three-pointers in the first quarter came from the 7-foot McKeever, who said it was his first of the year.
“It was cool,” he said. “We knew they were going to collapse a little bit … we knew the shooters had to be ready and they were.”
McKeever definitely impacted the game. In addition to his 14 points, he produced game-highs of 13 rebounds, five blocks and four assists. Harris added 10 rebounds and two blocks in the victory.
Salesian cut Granada’s lead to one points twice in the second half, with the last time early in the fourth quarter at 40-39. But Grant responded with a three-pointer, starting a pivotal 11-0 run for Granada. The Matadors led by double digits for the final 1:23 of the game.
Aaron Claytor led Salesian with 13 points.