LIVERMORE – Any development at the Livermore Municipal Airport must wait until the end of the year to begin or continue, as the airport works on a revision to its development policy.
At the Airport Commission’s Sept. 8 meeting, Airport Manager Sean Moran provided, some details on the pause.
The previous policy provided no guidelines for how to proceed if the airport received multiple bids on a development project, and it provided no channels for public engagement.
“Airport staff, working with city staff as well, looked at the current airport development policy that is in place here at Livermore and realized that it is not to a standard that aligns with city policies or industry standards shown at other airports,” said Moran. “There was really no opportunity for public involvement to let the public see what is going to be happening at the airport, what development is going to be put in place, what kind of development would like to be seen at the airport, and really allow for that public input and involvement.”
Livermore City Council therefore resolved to suspend development in July. The airport has since enlisted a consultant to help develop a revised policy, expected by the end of the year.
The airport will also consider hosting public workshops to garner input for the revision.
Moran also shared at the meeting details on this year’s Airport Open House, which the airport will host on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The open house “really provides an opportunity for members of the public to come on out and see their airport, see the services that we provide at the airport, get up close and personal to some of the really cool airplanes that we have flying around, and meet some of the members of the airport community,” said Moran.
While in past years, the open house displayed a mix of general aviation, military, antique, homebuilt and aerobatic aircraft, the airport canceled the event in 2020 and 2021 due to elevated COVID-19 cases in those years.
Although the free public event will not include an airshow this year, Moran said the airport is working to arrange flybys for spectators.