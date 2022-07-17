A gunman opened fire during an argument in a crowded Livermore bowling alley Saturday, July 16, killing a 28-year-old man and wounding two other men.
The shooter escaped from the Granada Bowl, but Livermore police said the dispute involved people who knew each other, and the crime had numerous witnesses.
"We take these personal. We don't like when they happen," Livermore Police Sgt. Steve Goard said. "We are following up on tips. We believe we know who that person is."
The shooting in the Railroad Avenue bowling alley downtown occurred in a 21-and-over bar tucked away from lanes where Saturday night bowlers, including children attending a birthday party, were in attendance. Numerous patrons scattered for the exits when the shots rang out.
Police said the shooter pulled his weapon during a fight among three or four men, all in their 20s. The nature of the dispute remains under investigation as police interviewed witnesses, Goard said.
The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were reported in stable condition at a nearby hospital. Goard said police believe the parties involved knew each other.
"It's scary for everyone," Goard said.
Police called in 'every resource' to investigate the crime, including its special operations unit, detectives and crime prevention bureau.
"It's very rare that this happens in Livermore and we take these things personally," Goard said. "We're just dividing and conquering and interviewing a bunch of people who witnessed it ... We have a team following up on the suspect leads as well."
Granada Bowl issued a message on Twitter indicating the bowling alley had closed Saturday night and was to remain closed Sunday because of an 'unexpected emergency.'
Goard called Livermore a safe town overall, but said there is no guarantee anywhere..
"We have a great community and we come together in good times and bad times when we've had problems like this," he said. "It is scary. But at the same time, you can have confidence that these things are rare, and we can't immune ourselves from these types of things happening."