The Livermore High School boys’ soccer team lost their game to Newark Memorial High School 2-1 on Dec. 29. The loss drops the Livermore Cowboys to 5-4 on the season.
The Newark Cougars struck first, scoring a goal in the first half of play. Livermore would come back in the second to tie, but the Cougars got the decisive goal to win the game.
The Cowboys did enough to keep the match close but couldn’t capitalize on their shot opportunities.
Newark kept the match at their pace and eventually came away with the win.
The loss extends the Livermore losing streak to two as they record their fourth loss of the season.
They will face California High School in their first league game of the season on Jan. 5.