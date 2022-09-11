LOGO - Granada High School GHS

Granada High School 

On Sept. 2, the Granada High School football team lost their home opener to the Heritage High Patriots 54-14.

The Matadors dropped their second game in a row and fell to 0-2 on the season. The team was outmatched from the start and could not stop the high-powered Patriot offense. The Patriots combined for a total of 240 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.