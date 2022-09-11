On Sept. 2, the Granada High School football team lost their home opener to the Heritage High Patriots 54-14.
The Matadors dropped their second game in a row and fell to 0-2 on the season. The team was outmatched from the start and could not stop the high-powered Patriot offense. The Patriots combined for a total of 240 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
The Matador offense stayed stagnant for the majority of the game and could not find the endzone to counter the Patriots offense.
Granada drops their second straight game and have a combined point differential of -61. The road for the Matadors does not get easier as they will face Castro Valley, Amador Valley and San Leandro in the next three matchups.
Granada will be at home for their next game against Castro Valley on Sept. 9.