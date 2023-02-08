Trumark Homes has recently purchased approximately 30 acres for roughly $75 million to build more than 400 homes in Livermore a short distance from First Street and Interstate 580. The property is entitled for a mix of townhomes and single-family homes, according to real estate news outlet, The Real Deal. Look for more information online and in next week’s Independent.
Sunol Glen School students move a refrigerator during the Sunol Glen Flood Damage Cleanup Day on Feb. 4. The refrigerator was part of the debris that made its way onto the playground during the New Year’s Eve storm. Hundreds of Tri-Valley and…
