The Livermore Public Library will host a virtual How to Draw Comics Workshop on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m., via Zoom. Artist Oliver Chin will teach students in grades 1-6 how to create their own comic book. Chin will also cover some of the history of manga and anime. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. The public may register by calling 925-373-5505 starting Dec. 27.
Free supply kits are available for pickup at any Livermore Public Library branch.
For further information, visit the Library’s website livermorelibrary.net.