LIVERMORE – The Foothill High School softball team scored 10 total runs in their three previous games before Thursday’s matchup with host Livermore.
But the Falcons exploded for 10 runs in one inning against the Cowboys at Junction Avenue School, and Foothill held off a Livermore rally to win 11-7.
“Hitting’s contagious, and it started a roll for us,” said Foothill coach Greg Chandler, whose squad brought 15 batters to the plate in the top of the third inning to score those 10 runs. “I felt like that inning, every girl had a good at-bat.”
The victory broke a three-game losing streak for Foothill, which enters this week with a 9-9 overall record and a 5-4 mark in the East Bay Athletic League
“We’ve been practicing hard, and it just hasn’t been going our way, and today it kind of came together for us,” said Chandler on Thursday. “That’s a good team, but I think that kind of was pent up in us and (we) kind of let it all out today finally.”
The key hit in the third inning was a three-run home run by Marissa Anderson just three batters into that inning. At this article’s deadline, the junior had slammed four home runs and driven in 22 runs this season.
Foothill led 1-0 entering the third. Ellie Novitske led off with a single down the left field line and Kaycie Burdick reached on an error, placing baserunners on second and third before Anderson’s smash.
“I went up there knowing that I had to at least hit it out to deep outfield because even if they had caught it, that would at least score one run,” said Anderson, who ripped a 1-2 pitch over the center field fence.
Ava Haubner later executed a squeeze bunt perfectly for an RBI and a 5-0 Foothill lead. Other Falcons players who drove in runs in the inning were Amanda Bitler and Novitske (both on bases-loaded walks), Burdick and AvaMarie Perry on singles to the outfield, and a two-run stand-up double by Kayla Springer.
Foothill scored the first run of the game in the second inning. Perry beat out a throw to first for an infield single, Springer singled down the left field line and Sophia Burdick hit an RBI single.
In the fourth inning, Livermore started chopping away at the lead with three runs, and the Cowboys also put up four runs in the sixth.
Jae Cosgriff walked to lead off the fourth, followed by a single from Alizabeth Ruiz and a walk to Kimber Dao to load the bases. Kaitlyn Aguilar drove in the team’s first run on a groundout, then singles by Anne Polaski and Kerigan Coates plated two more runs.
Coates slammed a two-run double in the sixth, followed by a two-run home run to deep center field by Laine Macosky, a freshman shortstop. But Livermore would have only one more batter reach base in the game. The Cowboys fell to 11-8 overall and 4-5 in the EBAL with the loss.
For Foothill, Perry was 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Springer was 2 for 3 with a run scored and two RBI.
Livermore’s Coates was 2 for 3 with a run scored and three RBI. Ruiz added a 2 for 4 day offensively with a run scored.
One day later, Foothill made it two wins in a row with a 5-1 victory over host Carondelet. The Falcons scored in each of the first three innings to take a 4-0 lead on the way to the victory.
Anderson was 4 for 4, including three doubles, and two RBI. Kaycie Burdick slammed a solo home run for one of her two hits. Novitske had a double and scored a run, and Emily Mayer added a double and an RBI for Foothill. Paige Bennett pitched a complete-game four-hitter for the win.