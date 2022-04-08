One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, on Thursday, April 7, following reports of shots fired on eastbound I-580 near First Street in Livermore.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Golden Gate Division detectives responded and initiated an investigation into a possible shooting. Traffic lanes were shutdown at 2:10 p.m. and reopened at 5 p.m.
This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the CHP Investigative Tip Line at 707-917-4491.