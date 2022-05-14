LIVERMORE — Development plans for the Isabel Neighborhood Specific Plan moved forward this week with the council’s unanimous support of both a condominium and negotiations for another project.
The first approval pertained to a 112-unit housing development at the northwest corner of North Canyons Parkway and Triad Place brought forward by applicant DeNova Homes. The project will consist of 12 three-story buildings and include 22 affordable and 12 accessible units.
Jake Potters, associate project planner, explained that the condos will range in size from 1,000 to 1,800 square feet with one-, two- and three-bedroom unit options. The proposal features a 8,700-square-foot central park and a 2,600-square-foot dog park. Potters added that the contemporary-style project will also incorporate sustainability measures, such as rooftop solar panels, on-site electric vehicle chargers, recycled water for landscaping, native and drought-tolerant plants, along with a proximity to local transit to encourage a reduced need for driving.
“Ultimately, the project is consistent with the General Plan, Specific Plan, Climate Action Plan and the design standards and guidelines,” Potters said of the project that was recommended by the planning commission on April 5.
He explained that while the project meets the Specific Plan’s target density development standards, it did request a California State Density Bonus Law incentive and relief under Senate Bill (SB) 330.
The California State Density Bonus Law provides incentives to projects that include affordable housing. The provisions of this law allow for increased density. Also known as the Housing Crisis Act, SB 330 is designed to speed up housing construction by limiting fees for housing applications and restricting local governments from reducing the number of homes that can be built.
“In conformance with these laws, the city vested the project development fees and development standards at the time of submittal and granted a single incentive to waive the interior set back standard,” Potters said.
According to the city staff report, the requested incentive would allow for zero setbacks along all interior lot lines.
Vice Mayor Gina Bonanno, along with Councilmembers Trish Munro and Robert Carling, expressed excitement before voting 3-0. (Mayor Bob Woerner and Councilmember Brittni Kiick were absent throughout the May 9 meeting.)
Bonanno continued, “When I was on the Planning Commission — I don’t know — four or five years ago, we first started hearing about the Isabel Neighborhood Specific Plan, and it’s just very exciting to see the first project … of what I hope will be many … our goal is to have this be a complete neighborhood (with) grocery, retail. We might need a school out there at some point … this is just such a great opportunity for us as a city.”
Negotiations for More Development to Take Shape
The council again voted 3-0 for future work in the Isabel Neighborhood Specific Plan. The decision gave staff authority to enter into negotiations on a Development Agreement with Isabel Portola Owner LLC. The applicant’s proposed development would feature a 45-acre project with residential, office and commercial space.
Carling asked when the council could expect to see something return to the council on the matter. Ashley Vera, associate planner, said a plan could potentially be ready by the fall. Vera further confirmed that approving the negotiations did not force the council to approve anything in the future.
Update on Fire Union Negotiations
During the “matters for consideration” portion of the evening, City Manager Marc Roberts reported that the city will meet with a factfinder and the fire department’s labor union on May 23 to work toward a contract resolution.
Roberts explained that since the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 1974 — representing about 120 Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department (LPFD) firefighters — declared an impasse on March 1, it has requested a factfinder. Third-party factfinders conduct investigations, hold hearings and issue neutral advisory opinions to settle disputes by parties unable to do so on their own.
“We are essentially supporting the process that (the union) requested,” Roberts continued. “In a couple of weeks, we’ll be before the factfinder who will issue an impartial report.”
The announcement followed public testimony from many speakers regarding the ongoing impasse in contract negotiations between the cities of Pleasanton and Livermore and IAFF. The two cities and their union have disagreed over the department’s drug-testing policy. Some participants in the audience during the May 9 meeting held signs reading “Local 1974 members deserve a fair contract.”
Public speaker Pedro Rodriguez, a member of Local 1974, said he was ashamed to work for an organization that would paint its firefighters with such a “slimy brush.” He noted that during negotiations, when it was suggested that management be subjected to the same drug-testing policy, the union was told it was a “blue collar” issue. Another speaker, Anthony Owens, expressed his disappointment that the cities could not resolve the matter. Justin Mange of Local 1974 brought up the point that during a recent council meeting, Kiick had asked whether contract delays were impacting response times and Roberts said no, because firefighters were still responding to calls. Mange saw it differently.
“To my knowledge, delays have increased with resources being out of position due to administrative assignments,” Mange said. “When you take Engine 97 out of service — the busiest engine in Livermore, might I add — you’re jeopardizing my children’s safety … When you take Engine 98 out of service, you’re affecting my brother-in-law and his children in Springtown. When you take Engine 99 out of service, you’re affecting my parents and my brother’s family … Do what you can to bring resolution to this.”