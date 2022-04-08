Deputy Fire Chief Joe Testa has been named the new chief of the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department (LPFD).
Testa replaces Chief Jeff Peters who retired last year.
“It is truly the greatest honor of my career to have the opportunity to lead the men and women of the (LPFD),” said Testa in an email to The Independent. “I look forward to working with the members of the LPFD, its partner cities and our community to ensure that we continue to deliver the best services possible.”
Testa began his 27-year fire service career as an on-call firefighter and then firefighter/paramedic prior to joining LPFD in 1996. Starting as a firefighter in Pleasanton before the consolidation of the Pleasanton and Livermore fire services, Testa moved up the ranks to engineer, fire captain, and battalion chief and has served as LPFD deputy fire chief since 2015.
Testa recently served from April through September 2021 in one of two six-month rotations as interim fire chief.
Livermore City Manager Marc Roberts said Testa is the right individual for the job.
“Chief Testa has a proven track record working with our two cities,” said Roberts. “He is a talented leader who is invested in our communities and whose commitment to excellence is a great asset to the department.”
Pleasanton Interim City Manager Brian Dolan agreed.
“Chief Testa is uniquely suited to combine his deep understanding of LPFD with his exceptional expertise in fire command and operations to advance the fire department in serving its two partner cities,” said Dolan.
Testa is looking forward to working on the department’s strategic plan, which was launched last year.
“Some of the specific items that we will be working on through that plan include improved career development programs, increasing the disaster and large-scale emergency preparedness and developing strategies to better communicate with the community,” he said. “While I am not new to the LPFD, I do believe that my new role is an opportunity to build upon relationships with our stakeholders in the two cities and the LPFD team.”
Testa holds a BS degree in professional studies from California State University, Long Beach and a Master’s in leadership from Saint Mary’s College of California.
Testa is a certified chief officer, paramedic and strike team leader. He is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, an Incident Commander for the East Bay Incident Management Team and has served as president of the Alameda County Fire Chiefs Association Operations and Communications sections.