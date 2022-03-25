LIVERMORE — Former Livermore Mayor John Marchand announced this week he will run for mayor again in November.
The news comes on the heels of current Mayor Bob Woerner’s decision not to seek re-election due to health concerns.
Marchand, a retired water chemist, was mayor from 2011 to 2020. Term limits prohibit individuals from running more than eight consecutive years as mayor without a pause in service of at least two years. Marchand is now eligible to run since he’s been out of office since 2020.
In an interview with The Independent this week, Marchand, who has since withdrawn his candidacy for the Zone 7 Water Board, expressed his disappointment that Woerner would not be running again. But he said he is ready for the challenge.
“I had filed for Zone 7 board and was happily going to do that,” said Marchand. “But when Bob (Woerner) told me he would not be able to run — that he is physically unable — I stepped up. These are still very turbulent times, and that’s what motivated me to throw my hat back into the ring.”
According to Marchand’s press release, during his tenure, Livermore saw the completion of projects such as Stockmen’s Park, the new emergency operations center, and the dedication of downtown’s Livermorium Plaza, which will be completed in May. Marchand is the first to announce his candidacy for mayor in November.
“We need to ensure there is a succession here, and I felt I needed to make the statement that, yes, I will step up and run,” said Marchand. “I love the community, and I love the people. It is a remarkable place to live. “