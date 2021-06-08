Joya Yoga will host a “Wine It Up!” fundraiser for two Livermore nonprofit organizations, Reins in Motion and the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance, at the Dante Robere Vineyards from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 27.
The fundraiser, presented by Mony Nop Real Estate and All Pro Premium Builders, will include stationary cycling classes, wine tasting, Foosball tournament, raffles, and food from Your Taco Guy.
Reins in Motion is a volunteer, therapeutic equestrian program for children with special needs or life-threatening illness. The Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance provides organizational support for other nonprofit groups.
Joya Yoga has studios in Livermore, Dublin, and Pleasanton.
To register, or for more information about the fundraiser, to go www.joyayoga.com/wineitup.
Other sponsors include East Bay Perinatal Chiropractic, Elation Real Estate, Goosehead Insurance, Jake Fahnhorst Realtor, Morgan Insurance, Murphy’s Paw, Next Level Fitness Repair, Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Rinetti Realty, Swirl on the Square, and Terry's Tree Service.