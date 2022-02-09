LIVERMORE — An Alameda County Superior Court judge on Friday rejected a lawsuit seeking to reshape the controversial Eden affordable housing project in downtown Livermore.
The lawsuit sought to require Livermore to conduct an additional environmental review for the project and to ensure that the development is consistent with the Downtown Specific Plan.
Judge Frank Roesch expects to issue his written decision in a few weeks.
This is not a close case,” Roesch said. “This petition is going to be denied.”
It was not immediately clear if Save Livermore Downtown (SLD), a residents’ group that filed the case in June, would appeal Roesch’s decision, which came at the end of an hour-long hearing.
“With all due respect, we think the court got it wrong,” said Jean King, of the residents’ group. “We are considering all of our options, but we want to make clear that we are not giving up on fighting for a downtown Livermore that reflects the character of the community. While affordable housing is needed in Livermore, there are feasible alternatives to the Lucky’s site that could support even greater housing opportunities, enabling the creation of a destination park in the heart of downtown.”
Livermore, like many other cities, is struggling to solve its lack of affordable housing. Both the city and SLD agree that more subsidized housing is needed, but disagree on the location of the Eden Housing development.
The council last May unanimously approved the project, which will build 130 affordable housing units in the center of downtown at the southeastern corner of Railroad Avenue and South L Street.
Supporters of the Eden Housing development say the “desperately needed” project would create diversity and help house the local workforce, including teachers, restaurant servers and others whose incomes are considered low in the Bay Area's expensive real estate market. The project is supported by several Livermore and Bay Area anti-poverty and environmental organizations, including the Livermore Housing Authority, East Bay Housing Organizations, the Tri-Valley Anti-Poverty Collaborative and Greenbelt Alliance.
Opponents, however, want the project moved across Railroad Avenue to the north, where they say as many as 230 affordable units could be built. Relocation, they added, allows the city to create a park on the city’s site, which abuts Stockmen’s Park — an opportunity that will be lost if tall buildings box in the heart of the city. They further stated that there are other sites the city could consider.
In its lawsuit, SLD alleged the project – which it contended consists of “two massive buildings” that will engulf a park between them – did not comply with the city’s Downtown Specific Plan, which created land-use policies and standards for downtown revitalization developments.
In Friday’s hearing, SLD attorney Winston Stromberg argued that state and city law require the project to be consistent with the Downtown Specific Plan, and discussed several key requirements of that plan with which the project did not comply. Those requirements include ensuring that there is no parking between a city street and the residential building, that the primary building entrance fronts onto a city street, that windows are taller than they are wide, and that the developer provide public open space.
In his rebuttal, City Attorney Eric Phillips argued that courts normally defer to cities to determine whether developers have met their design standards. He stated that the Eden project did comply with Specific Plan requirements, that the city did not have to eliminate existing parking along Veteran’s Way, that there was a building entrance on Railroad Avenue, that some vertical windows have been joined and thus appear to be more wide than high, and that the city did not have to prove that Eden itself was providing the open space.
Roesch accepted the city’s arguments, agreeing with Livermore’s attorneys that the court should defer to the municipal interpretation of its design rules.
SLD contended the city’s approval of the project violated the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because officials relied on a 2009 review and did not conduct a new study to determine whether soil vapor – gas from toxic chemicals in the ground – would pose a danger to the environment and to Eden residents. Although the site most recently contained a Lucky supermarket, it previously was home to a Southern Pacific Railroad depot and businesses, including a dry cleaners and auto body shops.
Roesch interjected several times as Stromberg argued his clients’ case, asking whether anything had changed from the 2009 review to warrant a new environmental study. Roesch said later that Stromberg never answered his question.
“The CEQA arguments are almost utterly without merit,” the judge said. “I don’t see any way that any of the CEQA arguments have any possible merit in the face of the 2009 EIR that evaluated the hazardous conditions that may be there.”
Stromberg argued that the 12-year-old environmental impact report for the Downtown Specific Plan only speculated that contamination could exist at the property and did not analyze potential impacts at the Eden housing site in full. The true problems with contamination were not known until 2020, when reports prepared by experts were made available to the Regional Water Board.
The SLD attorney said that the real severity of the environmental issues was unknown at the time that the council approved the Eden project last May, and that the public had a right to be informed of the extent of the impacts through additional environmental review prior to any city approval of the project.
Roesch said the 2009 environmental report identified what contaminants were there and “set forth a plan that nobody ever challenged, that they are in the midst of processing, that they’re following to the letter.”
“As a consequence, at the end of the day, they're going to end up with less than a significant impact by any of those hazardous materials,” he said.
Attorneys from the city and Eden both agreed with Roesch.
SLD has had concerns with historic contamination issues at the site since the city considered Eden’s plan last May. Those concerns gained strength in June, when Regional Water Board staff noted in comments on a remediation plan prepared by the city’s environmental consultant that the proposed cleanup levels were “neither appropriately justified nor acceptable.”
Although it was not raised during the hearing, recent toxicology tests conducted on soil at the site concluded that after construction, the lifetime risk of cancer for future residents at the site from potential exposure to soil vapor was safer than 1 in a million.
On Monday Stromberg said SLD disagrees with the court’s decision and “believes that the law and the facts demonstrate that the city should have conducted additional environmental review for the Eden Housing project and that the project does not comply with many design requirements in Livermore’s Downtown Specific Plan. My client is currently evaluating next steps in light of the court’s decision, with one option being an appeal to the California Court of Appeal.”
Livermore City Attorney Jason Alcala and attorneys for the city, Stephen Velyvis and Eric Phillips, did not respond to requests for comment. Eden's attorney, Andrew Sabey, also did not respond. Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner declined to comment, saying Eden would release a statement in a day or two.