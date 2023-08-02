Solar Panels Green Energy Unsplash.jpg

LIVERMORE — Save North Livermore Valley’s (SLNV) attorneys took their case against Alameda County’s approval of the 347-acre Aramis solar farm to California’s 1st District Court of Appeal last week, arguing the Board of Supervisors’ decision violates Measure D provisions to preserve open space and agriculture.

Three justices — Teri L. Jackson, Mark B. Simons and Danny Y. Chou — posed questions and listened to arguments from both sides of the issue July 27, but did not provide any timetable for a ruling.