LIVERMORE — Save North Livermore Valley’s (SLNV) attorneys took their case against Alameda County’s approval of the 347-acre Aramis solar farm to California’s 1st District Court of Appeal last week, arguing the Board of Supervisors’ decision violates Measure D provisions to preserve open space and agriculture.
Three justices — Teri L. Jackson, Mark B. Simons and Danny Y. Chou — posed questions and listened to arguments from both sides of the issue July 27, but did not provide any timetable for a ruling.
“I want you all to know that we appreciate your briefs. We have read and considered them; also, the oral argument today,” Presiding Justice Teri L. Jackson said during the 30-minute proceeding in San Francisco. “The matter is now submitted.”
The hearing was the latest in SNLV’s effort to overturn the county’s 2020 decision to approve a conditional use permit (CUP) for the Aramis Solar Energy Generation and Storage Project, set for unincorporated agricultural land off Livermore Avenue and Manning Road about 2.5 miles north of the Livermore city limits and outside the county and city Urban Growth Boundaries (UGBs).
“The bottom line is the board should not have been reviewing the Aramis project for conditional use in the first place,” SNLV’s attorney Robert Selna told the judges. “Solar and battery storage are not listed as uses in ag zoning.”
SNLV and its partner, Ohlone Audubon Society, filed their appeal last year after Alameda County Superior Court Judge Evelio Grillo denied their petition to rescind a county Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and the issuance of the permit for Intersect Power to develop and operate the Aramis plant.
Intersect Power and proponents believe the renewable energy facility will be an asset for Northern California, producing enough electricity to power 25,000 Bay Area homes. The 100-megawatt storage facility would have 267,000 solar panels spread across its acreage. Proponents, who include residents, labor unions and county officials, contend the project is necessary to combat climate change and help California meet its carbon neutrality goals.
SNLV, Ohlone and a fellow organization, Friends of Open Space and Vineyards, say they support solar power generation but believe the board erred in approving the project. The organizations contend the plant will negatively affect the environment and natural habitat and destroy scenic beauty. The groups believe the supervisors violated Measure D – a voter-approved ballot initiative to prevent urban sprawl and protect open agricultural land – the East County Area Plan (ECAP), and the General Plan’s Scenic Route and Open Space Elements.
Months after attorneys for SNLV, Alameda County and Intersect Power filed thousands of pages of briefs to outline their cases, the appeal came down to 20 minutes for each side to argue its case.
The judges specifically asked the attorneys to focus on three issues: Did supervisors properly consider Measure D provisions when it approved the CUP?; If so, why should the judges not defer to the board’s decision that the project was consistent with the General Plan and ECAP?; and why does SNLV believe the board’s decision to equate the solar farm with allowable uses like wind farms and public utility uses was wrong?
Not all of those questions were answered during the time allowed. However, both parties have told The Independent that they addressed all the justices’ questions in their briefs.
During his arguments, Selna focused on Measure D’s Policy 13, which his clients contend restricts development of infrastructure outside the UGB in East County, but allows for projects necessary to serve the East County. Selna’s clients believe the project violates Policy 13 because 75% of the generated power will be sold to CleanPowerSF for use in San Francisco, not eastern Alameda County.
Justice Jackson questioned whether Measure D prohibited the energy sale, and whether the East County needed only 25% of the power. Selna told her it did not prohibit the sale, and it was unclear how much power was necessary in East County.
“There’s been no examination of how much East County needs, and that’s exactly why the permit conditions are needed to ensure that there’s no power that is produced that’s not needed for adequate service in these counties, so it doesn’t induce growth,” Selna said. “That’s the exact purpose for the permit condition.”
Selna argued that Measure D’s Policy 13 was fundamental along with the county’s ECAP to limit development in the East County.
“It’s the very core of Measure D and was included precisely to ensure that infrastructure development was, in fact, restricted, so that open space could be preserved and agriculture could be preserved,” Selna said. “That’s not what’s happening here. This is a 350-acre project that is densely packed with infrastructure development. It’s not ‘limited infrastructure’ development, and it doesn’t preserve agriculture and open space.”
In his rebuttal, Andrew Sabey, attorney for Alameda County and Intersect Power, argued the plans for the Aramis facility proposed in 2018 do meet the requirements of Measure D.
“There is a resounding record of analyzing this project’s consistency and compliance with the General Plan,” Sabey said. “Measure D is not new. Measure D was adopted in 2000. In the time this project is being considered, it is 20 years old. It has been part of the board’s DNA for 20 years.”
Sabey said Measure D allows for the Aramis facility because it allows for necessary infrastructure.
“Measure D was about ‘We don’t want housing and we don’t want commercial buildings in our ag land,’ but it made exceptions recognizing that the county has to balance the needs to put things like infrastructure transmission lines, wind farm, energy production,” Sabey said. “That is what is accepted from these various prohibitions, and when you read Policy 13, that’s exactly what the county was doing, to reach a conclusion that that is permissible out there.”
Sabey cited two previous findings by the board for approving solar projects — Green Volts in 2008 and Cool Earth in 2011 — as precedent for allowing such facilities to be located in land designated as “Large Parcel Agriculture (LPA)” under the General Plan and ECAP.
He disagreed that the facility would be “growth inducing.” Intersect Power, he said, would be prohibited from enlarging it in the future.
“It is conditioned as a 100-megawatt solar electric facility,” Sabey said. “That’s it. You get to build a 100-megawatt solar electric facility to connect to the Cayetano PG&E substation that is adjacent, and that is all you get.”
In his conclusion, Selna disagreed that Green Volts set precedent for other projects to be built because the decision was made by a Planning Commission, not an elected board.
“It was a quasi-judicial decision made by a non-legislative body,” Selna said. “Another way to say it is the law doesn’t allow a previous administrative decision to be applied in the future to a new project application, giving the earlier decision legislative effect and converting an administrative decision into legislation.”