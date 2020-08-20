Kristie Wang, a policy advocate with a focus on education, children and families, is running for a seat on the Livermore School Board.
In 2018, she co-founded Flavors Addict Kids-Livermore with two other Livermore moms to advocate for local policies to combat the epidemic of youth vaping. The group has gone on to fight Big Tobacco throughout the Bay Area and at the state level.
“My work on youth vaping has given me valuable experience in local government and contacts with city leaders that will allow me to hit the ground running as a school board member,” Wang said.
Wang has lived in the Tri-Valley with her husband for 22 years, 14 of them in Livermore. She has two children, one a 2020 graduate from Livermore High School and the other a junior at Granada High School. For the past nine years, she has worked as a volunteer domestic violence advocate for Tri-Valley Haven.
Wang seeks to use her skills to help guide our schools in these challenging times.
“As we work to educate our children effectively and safely, deal with the COVID-19 economic fallout, and engage with our youth in the national conversation on civil rights, the school board must guide with knowledge, policy expertise and compassion,” she said. “I have the experience and the skills needed now.”
Wang earned a bachelor’s degree in education policy from the University of Chicago and spent a year embedded in Chicago public school classrooms to study teaching methods. She has a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University and spent four years working on Capitol Hill and at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. She returned to the Bay Area in 1997 and spent several years working for national organizations on children’s policy and domestic violence.
Wang immigrated from Taiwan with her family when she was 7. None of them spoke English at the time. She credits her public schools in Fremont for her academic and professional success.
“I want to support our schools and our teachers to make our schools work for Livermore’s children the way mine did for me,” she said.
To learn more about Wang’s campaign, visit www.KristieWangforSchoolBoard.com.