The Livermore Lab Foundation (LLF) has released its annual report for 2021 to update its donor community and spread the word about the work it is doing.
Founded in 2016 with the intention of aiding and supporting the Lawrence Livermore National Lab, the foundation enables science solutions through student and research support.
“We were excited to have the opportunity in the report to summarize the path the foundation has been on,” said LLF Executive Director Sally Allen. “The board … had a strong vision for the opportunities a philanthropic partner for the lab could bring in, facilitating new types of partnership or facilitating new connections, and we feel like we have made some strong progress there.”
A nonprofit foundation that supports the lab’s work while remaining independent was a novel concept seven years ago. Since then, the LLF board, says Allen, has forged new ground through support of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fellowships and partnerships, and research of climate resilience and neurodegenerative diseases.
Dona Crawford is an original member of the foundation and currently serves as its board chair. She said the foundation has been successful in facilitating partnerships for the lab, while amplifying the lab’s work.
“From our origins, we were essentially a small startup and have been organically, steadily making progress and showing impact, and we are now poised to move to the next level, so I am pleased with our progress,” Crawford said. “It’s important that as we invest in lab capabilities for philanthropic and societal benefit, those capabilities go back into the lab’s mission, so it’s a spin out and a spin in, which is important for the lab’s mission.”
Some of the projects highlighted in the report include the foundation’s high school level carbon clean up initiative curriculum, currently being tested in 30 classrooms in Northern California; a new year-long fellowship with UC Merced and the lab’s Data Science Institute for rising undergraduate seniors seeking to advance their educational and professional STEM goals; and the establishment of the William B. Shuler Fund for Neurodegenerative Research, a restricted endowment designed to focus on the lab’s unique capabilities in neurodegenerative diseases.
The report also includes information on fellows and interns, programs, funds raised and expenditures.
“We remain grateful to the community for their support,” said Allen. “Without them, we wouldn’t have the engine that drives a lot of our activities, so we are extremely grateful for that opportunity and for those at the lab working to make our vision come to fruition.”
For more information or the report, visit livermorelabfoundation.org.