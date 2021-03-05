California’s environmental regulatory framework needs to be streamlined for the state is to meet its goal of economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2045, according to a report from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
For California to achieve carbon neutrality in less than 25 years, as called for in an executive order signed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown in 2018, the state will need to capture, transport, and geologically store millions of tons of carbon dioxide annually, according to the report.
But while the state has an extensive regulatory framework in place, that framework is not capable of permitting and deploying the number of significant carbon-capture projects that will be needed in a timely manner, according to the report, “Permitting Carbon Capture & Storage Projects in California.”
Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) refers to technologies that remove CO2 from large point sources or from the atmosphere directly and store it thousands of feet underground in rock formations.
“The state cannot rely on the existing regulatory regime to efficiently process a significant enough number of CCS project authorizations to achieve its climate goals,” said LLNL scientist George Peridas, lead author of the report.
The report notes that CCS is a complex administrative undertaking with significant regulatory and permitting requirements currently managed by different state and federal agencies. In addition, building pipelines for transport and injecting CO2 below ground will require negotiating with private property owners. There are no CCS projects in California today.
However, Peridas said large regulatory reforms are not necessary.”
“California could obtain faster and larger carbon emission reduction removal while maintaining the robustness and rigor of its environmental review and permitting regime through some simple interventions to existing processes and structures,” Peridas said.
Among the report’s recommendations are:
An interagency working group of state, local and federal agencies likely to be involved in CCS project permitting.
An unambiguous directive from the governor’s office or legislature that signals the priority nature of CCS projects and that calls for efficiently handling permit applications and environmental review.
Assign one agency to function as coordinator, timekeeper, and manager for processing CCS application permits.
Examine the desirability and legality of assigning a specific California Environmental Quality Act lead agency from among those likely to have jurisdiction over most CCS projects.
Assemble a flow chart with steps for state agencies to follow upon receiving a project application, including intended turnaround timelines for each step.
Secure adequate staff and resources to ensure the expertise, knowledge and personnel availability to process permit applications and navigate the CEQA process for multi-faceted projects.
Enact a technical amendment to the Elder Act, clarifying that the Office of the State Fire Marshal is responsible for regulating intrastate CO2 pipeline safety.
Clarify pore space ownership through legislation, clearly vesting it with the surface owner, and clarify the relation of the surface estate with the mineral estate.