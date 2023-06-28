LOGO - Las Positas College LPC

LIVERMORE—Las Positas College President Dr. Dyrell Foster recently spoke at the Livermore Chamber of Commerce Business Alliance meeting, where he outlined progress on the campus’s new buildings set to open in time for the coming academic year.

During the June 7 meeting, Foster updated the group about the Viticulture & Winery Technology Facility, the Horticulture Facility, the Public Safety, Advanced Manufacturing & Transportation Facilities building and the Academic Support & Office Building.