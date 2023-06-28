LIVERMORE—Las Positas College President Dr. Dyrell Foster recently spoke at the Livermore Chamber of Commerce Business Alliance meeting, where he outlined progress on the campus’s new buildings set to open in time for the coming academic year.
During the June 7 meeting, Foster updated the group about the Viticulture & Winery Technology Facility, the Horticulture Facility, the Public Safety, Advanced Manufacturing & Transportation Facilities building and the Academic Support & Office Building.
“Last spring, we broke ground on our Viticulture & Winery Technology Facility, which will have a tasting room,” said Foster, who added that the projects were made possible in part through the commitment of the community and Measure A dollars. “Many of you may know we produce and sell wine through our Campus Hill Winery here on campus that is made by our students. We will have a tasting room for that facility.”
Foster said the new Viticulture & Winery Technology Facility will become a preparation center, which will not only bring together the students making the wine, but also get people from the community to purchase it.
“The Viticulture & Winery Technology Facility is a significant addition to our campus, complementing the recently opened Horticulture Center,” Foster added. “This facility will serve as a hub for students interested in the art and science of winemaking, providing labs, hands-on training and preparing them for exciting careers in the wine industry. It also includes a space where community members can taste and purchase wines from our Campus Hill Winery made from grapes grown on our beautiful campus vineyard.”
The Public Safety, Advanced Manufacturing & Transportation Facilities building is another complex set to open in the fall. It will not only serve as a place for the Fire Science & Technology program and the Welding program, but eventually house the new aircraft program on campus. According to Foster, the new building will be a place for burgeoning technological advancements.
“Our new state-of-the-art Public Safety, Advanced Manufacturing & Transportation Facilities building will provide students with hands-on training in the vital fields of fire technology, public safety, advanced manufacturing, automotive tech, aircraft maintenance and welding, and will help equip them with the skills needed for successful careers in these high-demand industries.”
In addition, the Academic Support and Office Building will feature a new tutorial center, writing center and classrooms.
According to Foster, the new Academic Support & Office Building will become a center for students to succeed in meeting their academic goals; they will receive help from an exceptional faculty and the employees who assist them.
“The new Academic Support & Office Building, centrally located and connected to the library, will serve as a hub for student success, offering comprehensive resources and support services to enhance the learning experience. It will include a tutorial center, the Reading and Writing Center (RAW), classrooms, computer labs and collaborative study areas. This new facility underscores our commitment to empowering students and providing the resources to achieve their academic goals.”
With the steady increase in enrollment, Foster said he believed there will be more gains toward this upcoming academic year.
“I am excited about the growth on our campus,” Foster said. “We experienced a drop in enrollment during COVID-19, as did many colleges and universities ... across the country. But we have seen an uptick in enrollment since spring. We have seen an 8% increase in the summer and a significant increase for the fall. It appears we are making significant gains in increased enrollment as we move closer to the new academic year.”
Faculty members are hopeful the additions will offer an enhanced experience for students and boost the future labor force.
“These new facilities will create new dynamic learning environments for our growing student population, where students can engage in hands-on experiences and develop practical skills that are directly applicable to the workforce,” said Sarah Thompson, Academic Senate president and sociology instructor.
Mathematics instructor Ashley Young said the new buildings will be conducive to learning and will showcase the breathtaking views of the campus.
“We are so excited about this (development) and how it will help our students by centralizing support areas, like learning centers for math, English, and computer science,” Young said. “There is a wonderful new tutorial center, as well as new state-of-the-art classrooms. The folks who planned this building did an amazing job of getting input from everyone and melding all those ideas to create a beautiful space conducive to collaboration.”
She went on to note that the planners included details, such as student study spaces, alcoves to sit and chat, much-needed conference rooms, and smaller rooms for collaboration; there are also storage lockers in the part-time instructor offices; and the building’s many windows showcase wonderful views of the campus.
Eyeing the Potential for Student Housing
In other developments, the college has recently engaged in a new feasibility study for student housing at LPC. According to Foster, California legislators approved $2 billion for planning and constructing student housing for California post-secondary schools (through SB169). However, there are still some hurdles to jump over due to eligibility requirements that could preclude LPC from obtaining the funds. Still, Foster is pleased to hear about the possibility of student housing as it would include a building filled with 195 beds.
“We will bring a proposal to the trustees later this month with the hope of applying for a construction grant by July,” Foster explained. “The way we have assessed our housing needs is that there is a high demand for housing on campus and for students, as you can tell by the high cost of living.”
If approved for the grant to provide student housing, the average cost per bed on campus would be just over $700 a month for students, Foster added.
“This would be Phase 1 of a multiphase approach, if we are able to land this grant,” he added. “We are excited about the possibility of providing (housing) to our students on campus.”
Las Positas College is a community college located across from Highway 580 near Airway Boulevard. According to the mission statement posted on their website, the college is “an inclusive, learning focused, equity-focused environment that offers educational opportunities and support for completion of students’ transfer, degree and career technical goals while promoting lifelong learning.” In January this year, LPC was named number one in the state and sixth in the nation for Best Community College by Intelligent.com, a resource for program rankings and higher education planning.