Las Positas College and the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance have signed an agreement to offer foundational and advanced education for nonprofit professionals.
The college is developing a certificate program, tentatively set to begin in 2021, that will focus on the fundamentals of managing a nonprofit organization, including finance, legal, operations, marketing, board development and the basics of fundraising.
Meanwhile, the Livermore-based Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance will launch a Philanthropy Institute training series as early as this fall to complement the college’s Nonprofit Management certificate program. The institute will offer Certified Fundraising Executive (CFE) credits.
The partnership was approved this month by the Chabot-Las Positas Community College Board of Trustees.