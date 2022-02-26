The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) has released annual performance evaluations for its contractors, scoring Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories “excellent” or “very good” in all key performance areas during the 2021 fiscal year.
LLNL’s overall score was 90.6%, the highest of all major NNSA contractors and in line with its typical scores of 90-91% in recent years.
NNSA awarded each management system a fee consisting of a fixed portion plus an "at risk" portion calculated using the performance evaluation.
LLNL received a fixed fee of $26 million and an at-risk fee of $37.3 million, for a total of $63.3 million. Sandia got a fixed fee of $31.5 million and an at-risk fee of $7.4 million for a total of $38.9 million.
Like employers across the country, the two local laboratories have had to contend with staffing and workplace issues related to the pandemic during the past two years. At the same time, NNSA has put heavy demands on technical staff through so-called life extension programs that refurbish nuclear weapons systems aged well beyond original expectations.
An added complication for both laboratories is the high cost of living in the region, which makes recruiting difficult and complicates the effort to find housing for new hires.
Despite these challenges, for the fourth straight year, LLNL was chosen by its employees as one of the nation’s 100 best places to work among large employers. The Best Places to Work ranking is compiled by Glassdoor, a Bay Area company that rates places of employment to help people considering career moves.