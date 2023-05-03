LIVERMORE — Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) campuses, city leaders, school administrators and Livermore Area Parks and Recreation District (LARPD) officials are in preliminary discussions about a joint bond measure that would benefit the school district and also make improvements to the city’s parks and downtown destinations.
Suggested by the LVJUSD, which would receive the majority of the money, the ballot proposition is in its early stages. It came up for discussion April 26 during the LARPD’s Board of Directors meeting. No action was taken. The agenda item provided an opportunity for LARPD General Manager Mathew Fuzie to inform his board of what’s possibly in the works.
“The city, school district and LARPD are discussing a bond act that would be less than $500 million with the school district needing $375 million of that,” Fuzie said. He noted the remainder of the money would be spread across several projects.
Fuzie added that although the bond measure was discussed at up to a half-billion dollars, LVJUSD Superintendent Chris Van Schaack has told city leaders the district had the funding ability or capacity for up to a $650 million bond measure.
A lesser amount, $450 million, was also discussed, Fuzie said.
“What the (LVJUSD) engineers are doing and what the bond team is doing is they’re putting together estimates for us to bring to our boards and see if that’s even something that we would support,” Fuzie said. “That’s how fast this thing’s moving.”
Fuzie told the board that as more information is gathered, they would have to decide whether to support the LVJUSD bond measure or go about a separate bond measure to support their own projects. During the meeting, the LARPD board also discussed the possibility of building a sports complex that would need to be funded in the future.
Fuzie further added that he could not predict what direction the bond measure would take, but said the LARPD’s share would involve potential improvements at Bothwell, Max Baer and Bill Payne parks, the May Nissen Swim Center, and a gym and classrooms at the Springtown Community Center. The hope for Max Baer Park would be to make it a destination that the Little League Intermediate World Series would commit to long-term, he said.
“I threw out everything we had, and these were the ones that the city and the school district, and, frankly, I felt were the biggest benefits to the community because they benefit underserved areas or fix issues that we have,” Fuzie said.
Livermore has previously seen the successful passage of a shared bond between the city, LVJUSD and LARPD. In 1998, the council agreed to place a $150 million shared bond on the 1999 ballot, which then led to the construction of the Robert Livermore Community Center, the library, and the public pool.
In more recent years, the school district was unable to secure a majority of votes for Measure G – a bond measure from the November 2022 election that would have generated revenue needed to replace aging school facilities. The measure won 50.12% of 33,995 votes but fell short of the necessary 55% to pass.
At the time, Van Schaack said the district would pursue alternative capital funding options.
In an email, Van Schaack told The Independent that facility bond measures can appear on ballots in general elections in even numbered years, so March and November 2024 would be the two possibilities.
“There have been some preliminary conversations about the three entities coming together for a facility bond, but we need to find out from the community whether there’s an interest in the types of projects that are being discussed,” Van Schaack said. “The $500 million sounds like a ballpark-estimate type number, based upon the high end of what’s possible. Bonding authority is based upon the assessed value of the homes in a community, and I think the maximum in Livermore would be about $600 million, so maybe that’s where the $500 million came from.”
The district plans to conduct a community poll in May to “guide the conversation,” Van Schaack said.
Van Schaack said the funds would be used for the “construction and renovation of school, city, and LARPD facilities.”
“We’re currently putting together very specific projects lists, which we would then use in the survey,” the superintendent said. “The school district already has a Facilities Master Plan, so we know exactly what our needs are. We have preliminary lists from the City and Parks. Any work done would have to be done at ‘joint use’ facilities, as the sponsor of this bond would be the school district.”
More solid information will be determined by June, he said.
Fuzie said LVJUSD prefers that the election be in March to avoid the November 2024 election, when the presidential race will be decided and the bond measure will get lost on the ballot.
Fuzie told the board the City of Livermore is taking part in the discussions because officials view some of LARPD’s potential projects, including an aquatics center, a gym and improvements to the Bothwell Arts Center downtown as beneficial to the city as a whole. The city additionally wants to include other projects in the measure, including a fire station near the Isabel housing development.
Livermore City Manager Marianna Marysheva said the city had no additional comment to what Fuzie and Van Schaack said at this time.
During a brief discussion, LARPD Board Chair James Boswell said he was not convinced about getting involved in the district’s bond proposal. He said he wasn’t saying the board should be against it, but suggested the LARPD was being used to help the district pass a bond measure it otherwise couldn’t because LARPD has a better reputation with the public.
“I’m concerned about us ponying up to the bar with people that can’t manage their money,” Boswell said. “I’m concerned about stepping up to the plate, doing a bond, just because we’re the wrapping on the outside because they can’t get it approved.”