LIVERMORE — Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) campuses, city leaders, school administrators and Livermore Area Parks and Recreation District (LARPD) officials are in preliminary discussions about a joint bond measure that would benefit the school district and also make improvements to the city’s parks and downtown destinations.

Suggested by the LVJUSD, which would receive the majority of the money, the ballot proposition is in its early stages. It came up for discussion April 26 during the LARPD’s Board of Directors meeting. No action was taken. The agenda item provided an opportunity for LARPD General Manager Mathew Fuzie to inform his board of what’s possibly in the works.